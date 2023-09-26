Small Update #10 -2023/9/26

Bug Fix
Fixed a problem of Phase 20 boss. The fire arena will not spawn too many fire strikes from the ground.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a problem of Phase 20 boss. The fire arena will not spawn too many fire strikes from the ground.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update