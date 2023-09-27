Update 2.29.0.61

-
In the following Arcade missions, spawns for top ranked aircraft have been added further away from the mission center to prevent air-to-air missiles from being fired at the start of the mission:
- [Assault] Golan Heights
- [Assault] Mountain Valleys
- [Assault] City
- [Assault] Rocky Pillars
- [Assault] Sinai
- [Assault] Bourbon Island
- [Assault] Rocky Canyon
- [Assault] Mozdok
- [Assault] Coast of France
- [Assault] Southeastern City
-
Anti-aircraft guns that are covering bombing bases in Air RB at the top ranks have been given belts containing less high-explosive shells. These same anti-aircraft guns now fire in shorter bursts than before, and with longer pauses between bursts.
-
A bug that caused armored vehicles that were hit to break the laws of physics and fly has been fixed.
-
HMS Norfolk, Kerch — a bug that caused applied camouflages to not show on these ships has been fixed.
-
IJN Hatsuharu — the flag position has been fixed.
The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.
Changed files in this update