 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Thunder update for 27 September 2023

Update 2.29.0.61

Share · View all patches · Build 12284118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • In the following Arcade missions, spawns for top ranked aircraft have been added further away from the mission center to prevent air-to-air missiles from being fired at the start of the mission:

    • [Assault] Golan Heights
    • [Assault] Mountain Valleys
    • [Assault] City
    • [Assault] Rocky Pillars
    • [Assault] Sinai
    • [Assault] Bourbon Island
    • [Assault] Rocky Canyon
    • [Assault] Mozdok
    • [Assault] Coast of France
    • [Assault] Southeastern City

  • Anti-aircraft guns that are covering bombing bases in Air RB at the top ranks have been given belts containing less high-explosive shells. These same anti-aircraft guns now fire in shorter bursts than before, and with longer pauses between bursts.

  • A bug that caused armored vehicles that were hit to break the laws of physics and fly has been fixed.

  • HMS Norfolk, Kerch — a bug that caused applied camouflages to not show on these ships has been fixed.

  • IJN Hatsuharu — the flag position has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed files in this update

War Thunder Content Depot 236391
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
  • Loading history…
War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
  • Loading history…
War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
  • Loading history…
War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link