Update 2.29.0.61

In the following Arcade missions, spawns for top ranked aircraft have been added further away from the mission center to prevent air-to-air missiles from being fired at the start of the mission: [Assault] Golan Heights

[Assault] Mountain Valleys

[Assault] City

[Assault] Rocky Pillars

[Assault] Sinai

[Assault] Bourbon Island

[Assault] Rocky Canyon

[Assault] Mozdok

[Assault] Coast of France

[Assault] Southeastern City

Anti-aircraft guns that are covering bombing bases in Air RB at the top ranks have been given belts containing less high-explosive shells. These same anti-aircraft guns now fire in shorter bursts than before, and with longer pauses between bursts.

A bug that caused armored vehicles that were hit to break the laws of physics and fly has been fixed.

HMS Norfolk, Kerch — a bug that caused applied camouflages to not show on these ships has been fixed.