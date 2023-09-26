 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 26 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 26, 2023, at 18:11)

Share · View all patches · Build 12283934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have taken the following actions:

  • I have changed the garbled text design in the hint for uncleared puzzles.
  • During puzzle play, we have fixed the issue where keyboard arrow keys were not functioning when the touch control mode was enabled.
  • We have resolved the bug where double-clicking on a slot without setting materials in the Fusion screen would lock it to only accept wheel input.
  • We have addressed localization issues reported by users.
  • Additionally, we have made minor adjustments.

Changed files in this update

