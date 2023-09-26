Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 26, 2023, at 18:11)

I have taken the following actions:
- I have changed the garbled text design in the hint for uncleared puzzles.
- During puzzle play, we have fixed the issue where keyboard arrow keys were not functioning when the touch control mode was enabled.
- We have resolved the bug where double-clicking on a slot without setting materials in the Fusion screen would lock it to only accept wheel input.
- We have addressed localization issues reported by users.
- Additionally, we have made minor adjustments.
Changed files in this update