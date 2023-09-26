 Skip to content

Trivia Tricks update for 26 September 2023

Trivia Tricks 0.9.42.2 (Item Use Hotfix)

Build 12283801

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is a quick hotfix to address a bug introduced in yesterday’s update.

If you missed out on yesterday’s update, and the introduction of Question Explanations, you can get caught up on all the details here! Thanks again!

  • Fixed a bug where the '50/50' and 'Call a Boss' items were unable to be used.

