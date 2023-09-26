Half a month after launch, it's still being optimized.

Hello everyone, I'm Xianxun Liang, the producer of Hero of Fate. 3 weeks have passed since the launch of Hero of Fate, and I’m happy that Hero of Fate is already received a lot of positive reviews on steam, and such a result is a big step forward for us, thanks all again for your support and love!

After the release of game, the player group(QQ&Discord) has become more and more active, and many new players have joined it. I am very thankful to all players, and those influencers, writers, and curators on all the platforms who made content of Hero of Fate, I have to say that the atmosphere is really good right now!

(1) Comments on Steam

I have seen all the players' comments on Steam, I will respond positively, thank you very much.

(2) For current issues and optimization of Hero of Fate

There are some feedback such as the level of time set is too long, so we have shortened the length; and some players said the fate event is too mysterious, do not know the difficulty of the event, so we have written the difficulty of the event on the fate card. We have also received many types of other issues such as the balance of character skills or various numerical issues, we are gradually doing optimization.

Finally, I would like to give a preview to you: Before October 1st, there will be two new angels coming; as well as in late October, the free new DLC "Western Chronicles" will make a brilliant appearance, do you wanna battle in the new world? Please look forward to it!