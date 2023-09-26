- Now you can erase game data from menu and start the game all over again
- Small fixes
Slaughter: The Lost Outpost update for 26 September 2023
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584051
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584052
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update