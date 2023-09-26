1.The cue effects for stomach, liver, lungs and other organs that require multiple judgments are color differentiated to distinguish the correct timing.
2.Fixed an omission in achievements related to survival values
3.Reduced general level scoring rules
Life is not auto update for 26 September 2023
Hotfix Ver.1.0.1
