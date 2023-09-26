 Skip to content

Life is not auto update for 26 September 2023

Hotfix Ver.1.0.1

Build 12283688 · Last edited by Wendy

1.The cue effects for stomach, liver, lungs and other organs that require multiple judgments are color differentiated to distinguish the correct timing.
2.Fixed an omission in achievements related to survival values
3.Reduced general level scoring rules

