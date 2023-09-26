New season -- Genesis Fate will come on September 27th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The end of Season -- Wind Rise

Reward: During this season, if any character's Dao Mindset Score reached 2500 once, you will receive the season card back. Avatar frame, avatar and season honorific title will send to your mailbox after the end.



Leaderboard: After settlement, list of top 100 will be announced through the official accounts of Yi Xian. Players whose MMR higher than 6000 will be reset back to 6000, and those lower than 6000 will not be affected.

Leaderboard of Dao Mindset Mode: After settlement, the final rank of each character's Dao Mindset list can be viewed in the game by choosing 'Wind Rise' in your personal profile. After settlement, characters whose DMR higher than 3000 will be reset back to 3000, and those lower than 3000 will not be affected.

New season -- Genesis Fate

In this season, we have two new season-limited rules: LUCK & Legendary Immortal Fate.

【Luck】

Start with 1 Luck. You will gain 2 Luck for winning in the 【Battle of Fate】(Each game will randomly have 2 rounds as the Battle of Fate), and 1 Luck for losing. There are 4 ways to use Luck:

When selecting Rhyme Omen, you can spend 1 Luck to refresh the options (with a chance of getting Secret Enchantment Cards).

When selecting Immortal Fates, you can spend 1 Luck to refresh the options (increasing the chance of getting a Legendary Immortal Fate).

When your Exchange Card Chance is at 0, you can spend 1 Luck to exchange card (increasing the chance of getting cards from your current phase or one phase below).

n Rank Mode, if you achieve the 1st position and haven't exhausted your Luck, you will receive an extra 5 Rank Points for each remaining Luck (Dao Mindset Score remain unaffected).

Legendary Immortal Fate

Every sect adds 4 Legendary Immortal Fate and the occurrence rate is lower than regular ones.

Every Legendary Immortal Fate will support one special Sect card.

High level ones will also add several corresponding cards to the card pool, which can be obtained later by drawing and exchanging cards.

During this season, if any character's Dao Mindset Score reached 2500 once, you will receive the season card back, avatar frame and avatar and season honorific title in the mailbox after the end. (If your Dao Mindset Score is still higher than 2500 after settlement, you should play once at least to get the rewards.)

This season will last for 3 months, we will notice it 2 weeks before the end.

New event -- Mid-Autumn

This event will open from Sep. 29th. You can join the event and collect Mooncake to get Spirit Stones, Avatar, Avatar frame, card back, emojis, etc.

Pose Riddle: Check your battle record, click the [Riddle] button at the top right of the record. Help the defeated side to to adjust their deck to win so that the riddle can be posed, which will consume 1 [Lantern] and gain 1 [Mooncake]. This question will be drawed by other players.

Solve Riddle: Click on the riddle Lantern on the right side, then defeat your opponent to get 1 [Mooncake].

Card changes

Hard Bamboo (Plant Master, Variation): DEF +3/6/9 → +2/4/4. Lv.3's effect: deal 1 DMG for every 3 DEF → deal 1 DMG for every 4 DEF

Shadow Owl Reishi (Plant Master, Variation): You will decrease 5 more HP.

Demonic Dao Fruit (Plant Master, Variation): Now the decrease of Destiny is changed to 15 in all 3 levels and will lose 0/1/2 Cultivation.

Rank protection

From this season, when you reach different Ranks (Human Immortal with 1000 MMR, Earth Immortal with 2000 MMR, etc.), your rank will not fall to the previous one.

New skin

Jiang Ximing -- Melodic Flute of Crane

