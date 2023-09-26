【1.0.117 updated】New NPC side quest added. Multiple Bugs fixed.

[Update 1.0.117] Updated on September 26, 2023 at 17:00

1.Added a new interactive plot for NPCs, and two accessible Rewrite Destiny throughout the plot. The Localization of this part of the Update has not yet been finished. Please kindly wait for a few weeks.

2.Fixed the problem that some NPC-related plots fail to be triggered under certain circumstances.

3.Fixed the problem that Elixirs received in certain ways can't be found in the inventory.

4.Fixed the problem that players fail to enter the battle under certain circumstances.

5.Fixed the problem that game stuck in the saving page when game saving fails.

6.Fixed part of the incorrect number of sect positions.

7.Fixed the problem that plot of Tianyuan Mountain stuck and Dungeon may fail to end normally when Bagua Jade is consumed for revival.

8.Fixed the problem that starting a new month may get stuck under certain circumstances.

9.Fixed the problem that some Plot NPC may die unusually.

10.Fixed the problem that Sect Pass can not work normally.

11.Fixed the problem that Gourd Imp Netherimage-Taowu fail to change form.

12.Fixed the problem that stats value displayed incorrectly after the Mythical Gourd Imps changed form in some circumstances.

13.Fixed the problem that the avatar in the list may be blurred after the Mythical Gourd Imps changed form.

14.Fixed the problem of some Immortal Shrines disappearing on the world map under certain circumstances.

15.Fixed the problem that some Gourd Imp fail to breakthrough after changing form.

16.Fixed the problem that game entry failed after body reconstruction finished.

17.Fixed the problem that counted numbers increased after cancellation of counting behaviors.

18.Fixed the problem that Darkwind Grass could not be found in the auction during the main mission(Quid Pro Quo) under some certain circumstances.

19.Fixed the problem that some projectile fail to cause damage in Geomancy dungeon.

20.Fixed the problem that multiple resources consumed in second comprehending after comfirming the pop-up warning.

21.Fixed the problem that portal is blocked by invisible barrier in some dungeon of Chi You.

22.Optimized the Mod loading prompt in archive entering, added the button to cancel game entry.

23.Fixed the problem that Enigmatic Stone mission fails to continue under special circumstances.

24.Fixed the problem of incorrect text when Artifact Spirit Leng Jingtang cast certain skill.

25.Fixed the problem that the living skill of some Artifact Spirits enter cooldown without being used ever.

26.Optimized the problem of the overproportion of BOSS displayed in the battle result page.

27.Fixed the problem that game may get stuck when Love Knot is consumed to take NPC as assistant in battle.

28.Fixed the problem that related achievement did not show after reaching Soul Formation and Enlightenment.

29.Optimized the skill of BOSS Taowu, decreased its ability to recover vitality.

30.Optimized the difficulty of NPC team-up dungeon.

31.Optimized the problem that the short duration of some events may lead to the interruption of plot in a series of adventures.

32.Fixed the problem of unusual death triggering adventures in the world map.

33.Fixed the incorrect affix descriptions of some skills.

34.Fixed the problem that using Epiphany Book may cause some incorrect affix.

35.Fixed the problem that the affix Blue Flowers of Peacock (emitting extra feathers if Legendary Ultimate Skill causes damage when casting Ethereal Power) did not take effect correctly.

36.Fixed the problem that Rewrite Destiny did not take effect correctly in some special dungeon.

37.Fixed the incorrect description text of certain Rewrite Destiny.

38.Fixed the problem that the animation of some Heavenly Arts got out of step with damage effect.

39.Fixed the problem that the color of special effects of some Heavenly Arts of Sword did not fit its description.

40.Fixed the problem of inaccessibility of some Passive Heavenly Arts.

41.Fixed the problem that players can redeem items even CultivatorAlliance Contribution is too low.

42.Fixed the problem that Shattered Altar may enter the wrong level under some circumstances.

43.Fixed the problem of DLC that some character stats may lose after reaching its stats limit.

44.Fixed the problem of invisible barriers at some levels of DLC.

45.Fixed the problem of incorrect effect of Rewrite Destiny in DLC.

46.Fixed the problem that replacing UI resources with MOD may cause abnormal pictures display.

47.Fixed some errors in Chinese traditional and English text.

48. Added part of the English translation.