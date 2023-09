Share · View all patches · Build 12283491 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi Pilots!

Today, we bring you a small patch with the following changes:

Switched to a new user reporting service to make it easier for us to act on bug reports.

Improved crash reporting, making it easier for us to track down issues with the game.

With these new tools, we hope to be able to support our Ultimechs players better.