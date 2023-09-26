9.26 Test Service Update Bulletin
Added Dao Partner function: Now you can operate Dao Partner to change equipment, exercise and eat Dan medicine
Fixed the BUG that spirit pets can eat equipment indefinitely
3, Optimize the probability of weapon drop, now the advanced map has the probability of other attributes of equipment
4, Fix the percentage qualification bonus is not correct problem, changed to a fixed value
Add two new Dao friends: Drought and candy
Other BUG fixes and optimizations
Changed depots in secrettest branch