This build has not been seen in a public branch.

9.26 Test Service Update Bulletin

Added Dao Partner function: Now you can operate Dao Partner to change equipment, exercise and eat Dan medicine Fixed the BUG that spirit pets can eat equipment indefinitely

3, Optimize the probability of weapon drop, now the advanced map has the probability of other attributes of equipment

4, Fix the percentage qualification bonus is not correct problem, changed to a fixed value