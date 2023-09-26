 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

轮回修仙路 update for 26 September 2023

9.26 Test Service Update Bulletin

Share · View all patches · Build 12283390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

9.26 Test Service Update Bulletin

  1. Added Dao Partner function: Now you can operate Dao Partner to change equipment, exercise and eat Dan medicine

  2. Fixed the BUG that spirit pets can eat equipment indefinitely

3, Optimize the probability of weapon drop, now the advanced map has the probability of other attributes of equipment

4, Fix the percentage qualification bonus is not correct problem, changed to a fixed value

  1. Add two new Dao friends: Drought and candy

  2. Other BUG fixes and optimizations

Changed depots in secrettest branch

View more data in app history for build 12283390
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1993151 Depot 1993151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link