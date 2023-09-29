Icarus Week Ninety Five Update | New Lounge Suites to decorate your base with

This week's update features the third batch of Carved Wood Decorations, adding a complete lounge suite to craft and decorate your base with.
We’ve also adjusted our building placement system, adding more options and variations to expand the creative options for builds. This will be an ongoing piece of work for us, so we’re looking for your feedback on it.
Finally, we’ve got an update on Hypatia and next week’s content.
Notable Improvements
- Fishing traps and other water deployables no longer work in lava rivers, only real rivers
- You can now right-click food buffs to remove them
- Fixed a bug where sprinting while swimming in the water would not use stamina
- Fixed a bug in Cactus and Everbank outposts where aluminum shells sometimes spawned over top of voxels
This Week: Carved Wood Decorations
This week's update features the third and final installment in the Carved Wood Decorations series, adding a lounge suite for players to craft and place around their bases.
This includes a Living Room Chair, Two-Seater Couch, Three-Seater Couch, Seated Bench, Stool, Bookshelf, and Coffee Table.
All of these items will be automatically unlocked as blueprints, and won’t require investing any new points if you already have the Decorations Bench.
This Week: Building Placement Adjustments
We’ve made some improvements and additions to the building placement system that give you more options for unique build designs.
Additions:
- Half and Quarter floor pieces can now go in the gaps left by the other half and quarter pieces. This allows you to create split floors or narrow walkways around corners (L-shapes).
- Angled Wall pieces can now go in the gaps left by other angled wall pieces, allowing a complete split wall.
- Angled Wall pieces can now have diagonal beams placed on their center edge. With the above change, you can have two angled wall pieces and a beam in between, all in the same space as a single wall.
Coming next week:
- Ramps built off of other ramps using the alternate rotation are now placed opposite the current ramp, allowing you to build a new ramp in the opposite direction. Previously these would be placed at a large offset and be unusable. Notably, this is pretty handy for creating paths up the side of buildings or mountains.
The building system is an ever-evolving element of the game, and if you’d like to see more tweaks or changes, feel free to leave them in the comments below or post them in Feature Upvote.
These are some of the most commonly requested features from our community, but we’re up for considering more. We’ll be interested to see how people use this week's changes in their bases.
Coming Soon: Hypatia
We have now completed converting 17 of the Styx Missions over to the new Operations system that is coming in Hypatia Part 1. This will let you play them in Open World mode without leaving the planet's surface. We’ll have even more converted by this Friday and potentially will be doing a closed testing phase with a few community members.
As mentioned last week, Hypatia will be split into two parts, with Styx missions being converted over first. If you haven’t got Styx yet, you can grab it on Steam and get accustomed to the new map and new creatures before Hypatia comes out.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/
Next Week: Bear Armor
Next week, we’re bringing a new armor set that may cause PTSD for some players: Bear Armor.
This will be positioned in Tier 2, and as a result, we’ll be reducing Bone Armor to Tier 1 and making some adjustments.

Changelog v2.0.5.116433
New Content
- Added ability to remove food buff modifiers when you right click on the icon in the inventory. Also added a bool to ModifierStates that will allow other modifiers to be opted into being removable
- Rustic Decoration Bench had been renamed to Decorations Bench
- Unlocking Remainder of the Carved Wood Decorations
Fixed
- Fix to volcanic rain and acid rain events lower velocities cutting off instantly. Added 8 second adsr fade out to account for weather event stopping quickly - smoother sounding audio. Also adding some scatter wind howls
- Tonal adjustments to the lava scatter wind and adding a few more variations
- Adding spot event for lava broodling so players know when they are being attacked by one (initially they were part of the lava boss so one wasn't assigned)
- Add a map check helper utility for level builders to check ore locations
- Small reduction in volume and spacial distance to broodling general movement sound. Was a bit too loud in comparison to its size and footsteps etc causing it to feel a touch out of place in open world
- Adding slug aggro state event, data table entries.Adds More vocal nuances between attacks
- Fixed a typo in Iron Ore resource supply pack
- Improvements and adjustments to the event used by the normal horse when eating food from food trough. Better realism and slightly more subtle. Also tiny reduction to repair tool hitting thatch surface type to bring in line with other volumes
- Removing mention of dropship in extraction mission. Adjusting dialogue data table
- Fixed a bug where sprinting while in the water would not use stamina
- Adding occlusion param tick to horse shake head notify and small spacial adjustments so its heard at a mroe believable distance (closer rather than far away). Helps prevent overuse of sound on anim
- Replaced green dlc / talent 'owned' tick with easier to understand icons
- CELEBRITY CHEF: Updated Fish Fillet Pie objective to use correct item name, Fish Pie
- Adding outpost links so if unpurchased players can click and be directly linked to the store page
- Added Pickupable Stones and Oxite to Tundra Region of Arcticus Outpost
- Further collision sockets added for better fall impact triggering
- Adding additional collision bones to horse and other creatures who aren't falling and causing impact sounds consistently or effectively
- Updated crop plots to allow re-fertilization (resetting timer) when fertilizer has less than 5 minutes remaining
- Added icon that represents inventory/bag open
- Fixed lava rivers being valid placement locations for fishing traps and other water deployables
- Swamp Bird mount now supports standard saddle, fixed Swamp Bird mount not playing jump montage correctly
Future Content
- Made light bulbs thicker to match the ceiling mounted light fixture
- Changed icon size for bow class
- Added cliff meshes & blended in meshes in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- Added initial setup for new building pieces
- Inaris Sickle - added SKs, materials and textures for default look + variations (SK_ITM_Sickle_Inaris)
- Finishing Setup for New Animal trophies - currently feature locked out
- Glass BLD rework - added APEX meshes for walls
- Added ITM_Backpack_Hunter
- Enabled category for new building pieces placement, initial setup of placement support
- Adding set bonuses for Larkwell White & Black Armors
- Adding Larkwell White & Black Armors, Feature Locked out for now
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added Ubis trophy assets to the project
- Added Terrenus trophy assets to the project
- Added Stryder trophy assets to the project
- Added text for shrouded lights and ceiling spotlight
- Added text for Rustic signs and lamp items
- Adding T3/T4 Smoker item setup, talents and processing, feature locked out for now
- Fixing up bad itemable merge
- Added boar trophy assets to the project
- Added Zebra trophy assets to the project
- Added text for lava viscid corpse
- Added text for new animal head trophies
- Added text for animal vestiges
- Adjusted GGHostLogo size to 512*512
- Added text for new backpacks
- Added text for Inaris canteen
- Added text for bear armor
- Added text for new LM armor sets
- Added BPHV Inspector tool to Persistent Level and Removed Duplicated Voxels In Purple Quad and Green Quad, Prometheus
- Glass BLD rework - added APEX meshes for floors, roofs, angled+halfpitch walls, beams
- Adding Aura for Health Regen and Assigning to the Medic's Backpack
- Adding Hunters backpack to workshop, feature locking out for now
- Adding Cold Steel, Obsidian and Miasmic Shotgun Shells, Feature locked out for now
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added missing buildable piece, BLD_Roof_Halfpitch_Glass, with all meshes and materials
- Additional support for new building pieces placement
- Adding item icons for terrenus, ubis, boar, zebra and stryder trophies
- Adding New Biomass items, currency and new unique world boss associated drops for the biolab, feature locked out for now
- Added new Hubble feature level
- Glass BLD rework - added APEX mesh for HalfPitch roof
- Adding smoker bench audio. Crafting is recipe based so no current assignments as the recipes also use the drying rack
- Fixing Inaris Envirosuit first person mesh and 3rd person decals
- Thatch BLD Rework - added APEX meshes for walls+ angled walls
- Added IMP meshes & blended in meshes in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Added cliff meshes, blended them in & added cavve actorto caves in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Thatch BLD Rework - added APEX meshes for floors, roofs, ramps, beams, stairs
- Added shaggy zebra trophy assets to the project
- Updated experience row handle on Tusker NPC character. Added new AnimBP for Tusker. Added new D_Saddles row to enable support for standard saddle on Tusker
- Fixing Seed Pouch Item so it has an inventory
- Adding Seed Pouch in which you can store seeds, feature locked out for now
- Swapped out cave floor meshes NAV enabled ones in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Added text for new smoker devices
- Setup for Cave & Arctic Bat, Bestiary, Stats, Experience Events, Goap and Growth
- Added text for new shotgun ammo
- Updated naming for LM armor and backpacks
- Adding Bestiary Entry, Loot Table, Spawn and Bestiary Stats and Experience Events for the Tusker
- added navmesh enabled versions of GL cavefloor meshes (SM_ROCK_GL_CaveFloor_xx_NAV)
- Submitting missing MRO texture for the Tusker that was skipped due to validation error
- adjustments to player damage cue from creatures. Allowing gore to be played for lower level damage
- Adjusted dreadwing trophy static mesh position
- Added arctic scorpion trophy assets to the project
- Added dreadwing trophy assets to the project
- Added scorpion trophy assets to the project
- Added setup for Tusker including mount and Juvie, all relavent DT entries apart from bestiary and growth is currently using bison values, bones missing correct texture which needs to be exported from Painter files, Physics asset needs tweak and a gfur groom to make it fluffier
- Commit datatable to resolve build error
- Additional support for new building pieces
- Added support for building pieces to ignore blocking lines, currently only for new building pieces
- Adding Industrial Decoration Item Pack and All Items and Talents Associated, Feature locked out for now
- Added Tusker trophy assets to the project
- IcarusCharacters and IcarusPawns now implement IGameplayTagAssetInterface. Lava Slug slime trail now ignites player which cross it
- Added IMP meshes & blended in meshes in Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Adding in Lava Slug Slime Trail, Swamp Trail Mesh / Modifier and effects to use new particles, adding new NPC Tag
- Updated Brutalist decorations fabric textures
- Fixed a typo in the Pygmy Lop trophy text
- Updated Arid Viscid naming to Ignari (carcass)
- Updated Arid Viscid name to Ignari
- Added text for Industrial decor set
- Thatch BLD Rework - added APEX meshes for roofpeak cap, halfpitch walls
- Resave uasset file
- Halfpiece floor halves and quarters can now be placed within the gaps left by each other, this allows you to make L shaped corners. Half piece floor pieces now focus the current tile when targetting the center of a floor piece, with the left rotating the piece 90 degrees and right placing in the same direction
- Horizontal Beams can now be flipped 180 degrees by using the rotate key
- Additional work for new building pieces
- Tier 1 water purifier - Can place purifier in water and it will fill with water if charcoal is being used. Can craft if in crafting bench with 1 stick
Changed files in this update