Icarus Week Ninety Five Update | New Lounge Suites to decorate your base with

This week's update features the third batch of Carved Wood Decorations, adding a complete lounge suite to craft and decorate your base with.

We’ve also adjusted our building placement system, adding more options and variations to expand the creative options for builds. This will be an ongoing piece of work for us, so we’re looking for your feedback on it.

Finally, we’ve got an update on Hypatia and next week’s content.

Notable Improvements

Fishing traps and other water deployables no longer work in lava rivers, only real rivers

You can now right-click food buffs to remove them

Fixed a bug where sprinting while swimming in the water would not use stamina

Fixed a bug in Cactus and Everbank outposts where aluminum shells sometimes spawned over top of voxels

This Week: Carved Wood Decorations

This week's update features the third and final installment in the Carved Wood Decorations series, adding a lounge suite for players to craft and place around their bases.

This includes a Living Room Chair, Two-Seater Couch, Three-Seater Couch, Seated Bench, Stool, Bookshelf, and Coffee Table.

All of these items will be automatically unlocked as blueprints, and won’t require investing any new points if you already have the Decorations Bench.

This Week: Building Placement Adjustments

We’ve made some improvements and additions to the building placement system that give you more options for unique build designs.

Additions:

Half and Quarter floor pieces can now go in the gaps left by the other half and quarter pieces. This allows you to create split floors or narrow walkways around corners (L-shapes).

Angled Wall pieces can now go in the gaps left by other angled wall pieces, allowing a complete split wall.

Angled Wall pieces can now have diagonal beams placed on their center edge. With the above change, you can have two angled wall pieces and a beam in between, all in the same space as a single wall.

Coming next week:

Ramps built off of other ramps using the alternate rotation are now placed opposite the current ramp, allowing you to build a new ramp in the opposite direction. Previously these would be placed at a large offset and be unusable. Notably, this is pretty handy for creating paths up the side of buildings or mountains.

The building system is an ever-evolving element of the game, and if you’d like to see more tweaks or changes, feel free to leave them in the comments below or post them in Feature Upvote.

These are some of the most commonly requested features from our community, but we’re up for considering more. We’ll be interested to see how people use this week's changes in their bases.

Coming Soon: Hypatia

We have now completed converting 17 of the Styx Missions over to the new Operations system that is coming in Hypatia Part 1. This will let you play them in Open World mode without leaving the planet's surface. We’ll have even more converted by this Friday and potentially will be doing a closed testing phase with a few community members.

As mentioned last week, Hypatia will be split into two parts, with Styx missions being converted over first. If you haven’t got Styx yet, you can grab it on Steam and get accustomed to the new map and new creatures before Hypatia comes out.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/

Next Week: Bear Armor

Next week, we’re bringing a new armor set that may cause PTSD for some players: Bear Armor.

This will be positioned in Tier 2, and as a result, we’ll be reducing Bone Armor to Tier 1 and making some adjustments.

Changelog v2.0.5.116433

New Content

Added ability to remove food buff modifiers when you right click on the icon in the inventory. Also added a bool to ModifierStates that will allow other modifiers to be opted into being removable

Rustic Decoration Bench had been renamed to Decorations Bench

Unlocking Remainder of the Carved Wood Decorations

Fixed

Fix to volcanic rain and acid rain events lower velocities cutting off instantly. Added 8 second adsr fade out to account for weather event stopping quickly - smoother sounding audio. Also adding some scatter wind howls

Tonal adjustments to the lava scatter wind and adding a few more variations

Adding spot event for lava broodling so players know when they are being attacked by one (initially they were part of the lava boss so one wasn't assigned)

Add a map check helper utility for level builders to check ore locations

Small reduction in volume and spacial distance to broodling general movement sound. Was a bit too loud in comparison to its size and footsteps etc causing it to feel a touch out of place in open world

Adding slug aggro state event, data table entries.Adds More vocal nuances between attacks

Fixed a typo in Iron Ore resource supply pack

Improvements and adjustments to the event used by the normal horse when eating food from food trough. Better realism and slightly more subtle. Also tiny reduction to repair tool hitting thatch surface type to bring in line with other volumes

Removing mention of dropship in extraction mission. Adjusting dialogue data table

Fixed a bug where sprinting while in the water would not use stamina

Adding occlusion param tick to horse shake head notify and small spacial adjustments so its heard at a mroe believable distance (closer rather than far away). Helps prevent overuse of sound on anim

Replaced green dlc / talent 'owned' tick with easier to understand icons

CELEBRITY CHEF: Updated Fish Fillet Pie objective to use correct item name, Fish Pie

Adding outpost links so if unpurchased players can click and be directly linked to the store page

Added Pickupable Stones and Oxite to Tundra Region of Arcticus Outpost

Further collision sockets added for better fall impact triggering

Adding additional collision bones to horse and other creatures who aren't falling and causing impact sounds consistently or effectively

Updated crop plots to allow re-fertilization (resetting timer) when fertilizer has less than 5 minutes remaining

Added icon that represents inventory/bag open

Fixed lava rivers being valid placement locations for fishing traps and other water deployables

Swamp Bird mount now supports standard saddle, fixed Swamp Bird mount not playing jump montage correctly

