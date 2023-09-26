 Skip to content

Helping the Hotties update for 26 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12283304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Minigame Bug.
In the 4K / HiFi Upgrade, there was a minigame bug where backgrounds and paths were not correctly matching for some maze minigames.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483780
