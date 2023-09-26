Fixed Minigame Bug.
In the 4K / HiFi Upgrade, there was a minigame bug where backgrounds and paths were not correctly matching for some maze minigames.
Helping the Hotties update for 26 September 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
