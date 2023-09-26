Hotfix for 0.0.9

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
UPDATES
- Added a list of all embodiment events for each dungeon to the embodiment UI.
- Added a list of all embodiment interactions in each dungeon to the embodiments UI.
- Increased Ghost Hunt Exposure regeneration rate by 100%.
- Hiding will now store the state of holding an item so that upon exiting, your character will automatically re-equip the item that was out before hiding.
- Removed the message “you have lost all energy” when players die as this is no longer a mechanic.
- Fixed an Issue with Event Audio for Teacups and Swing ride at the Amusement Park not shutting off for clients.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Teacups ride’s rotation not replicating correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the Swing Ride ride’s rotation not replicating correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the Elevator event not working in the mall.
- Fixed an issue with the embodiment symbol for the Walkie Talkie Mall event.
- Fixed an issue where equipping items after exiting a Hiding Spot was not working properly.
- Fix an issue in the mansion where life essence was spawning in an unreachable area.
