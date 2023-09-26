 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On Dark Terms update for 26 September 2023

Hotfix for 0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12283230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UPDATES
  • Added a list of all embodiment events for each dungeon to the embodiment UI.
  • Added a list of all embodiment interactions in each dungeon to the embodiments UI.
  • Increased Ghost Hunt Exposure regeneration rate by 100%.
  • Hiding will now store the state of holding an item so that upon exiting, your character will automatically re-equip the item that was out before hiding.
  • Removed the message “you have lost all energy” when players die as this is no longer a mechanic.
  • Fixed an Issue with Event Audio for Teacups and Swing ride at the Amusement Park not shutting off for clients.
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with the Teacups ride’s rotation not replicating correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Swing Ride ride’s rotation not replicating correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Elevator event not working in the mall.
  • Fixed an issue with the embodiment symbol for the Walkie Talkie Mall event.
  • Fixed an issue where equipping items after exiting a Hiding Spot was not working properly.
  • Fix an issue in the mansion where life essence was spawning in an unreachable area.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2159531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link