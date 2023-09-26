 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 26 September 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.26.2023

Build 12283189

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 26, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]
09/26 23:00 ~ 09/27 02:00 (PDT)

[Maintenance Detail]

  1. Joy Ranger Celebration Special 1/2/3 Mission Event
  2. Green Ranger Rescue Event
  3. Battle Pass 2023 Autumn Part. 1
  4. Battle Pass Early Bird Event
  5. Robot Assemble Mission Event
  6. Furry Friend Shopping Bag Purchase Reward Distribution
  7. Bug Fix :
  • In certain condition, High Tier user can be matched with Low Tier user
  • When Lyoid collides with the opponent while using Hand Off, sync issue occurs

============================================

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 12283189
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
