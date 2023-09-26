Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.26.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 26, 2023.
Please check the details below:
============================================
[Maintenance Duration]
09/26 23:00 ~ 09/27 02:00 (PDT)
[Maintenance Detail]
- Joy Ranger Celebration Special 1/2/3 Mission Event
- Green Ranger Rescue Event
- Battle Pass 2023 Autumn Part. 1
- Battle Pass Early Bird Event
- Robot Assemble Mission Event
- Furry Friend Shopping Bag Purchase Reward Distribution
- Bug Fix :
- In certain condition, High Tier user can be matched with Low Tier user
- When Lyoid collides with the opponent while using Hand Off, sync issue occurs
============================================
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch