Kingdom Under Fire Update 26th September 2023

Kingdom Under Fire 1.402
Widescreen Support
- Single Player : Widescreen mode is supported in all modes except for RPG missions.
- Multiplayer : Widescreen mode can be selected with the added ".wide" host command. It applies equally to all players, including obervers, to ensure a fair game.
- Initially widescreen is off in multiplayer gold mode, while on in casual/family modes.
- Widescreen is not supported in full screen Change Resolution but only in Pillar Box.
- You can disable widescreen in single-player mode by changing the "singleplayerWidescreen" value to 0 in the "res/kufmain.ini" file.
Human Alliance
- Knight Templars armor is changed from 2-3-5-7 to 2-3-4-6 and Holy Aura defense bonus is increased from +1 to +2.
- Knight Templar to Ogre attack damage is reverted to 100%.
- Dwarven Cannons can now attack floating Spore Plants from 50% of normal range.
- Bomber Wings can now attack floating Spore Plants from 75% of normal distance, similar to how it attacks ground buildings.
- (Casual) Getnot's icon is displayed when the second Lord's Castle is upgraded.
Dark Legion
- (Casual) Units neutralized by Rick Blood's Awe will now follow Rick Blood. Rick Blood can move through units following him. When Rick Blood boards a Dirigible, they will no longer follow.
- (Casual) Units converted by Lily's Kiss of Seduction will guard Lily.
- Bloodlusting Ogre's health regeneration value reduced by 1, with a minimum of 1.
- Swamp Mammoth's armor reduction has been modified to decrease according to the number of eggs being stored + 2*(the number of eggs being produced).
- Swamp Mammoth's Armor value is displayed while it is producing eggs.
Common
- If the rally point of a production building is blocked by other structures, units will now exit from the empty side.
- R-clicking on another friendly unit after selecting a unit is now interpreted as a guard command.
- Guarding units will no longer transfer their guard command to the transport when they board the transport.
Locus GameChain
- Improved synchronization time.
- Enhanced support features for Locus Chain utilities.
