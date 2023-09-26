 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 26 September 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Update 26th September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12283102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Under Fire 1.402

Widescreen Support

  • Single Player : Widescreen mode is supported in all modes except for RPG missions.
  • Multiplayer : Widescreen mode can be selected with the added ".wide" host command. It applies equally to all players, including obervers, to ensure a fair game.
  • Initially widescreen is off in multiplayer gold mode, while on in casual/family modes.
  • Widescreen is not supported in full screen Change Resolution but only in Pillar Box.
  • You can disable widescreen in single-player mode by changing the "singleplayerWidescreen" value to 0 in the "res/kufmain.ini" file.

Human Alliance

  • Knight Templars armor is changed from 2-3-5-7 to 2-3-4-6 and Holy Aura defense bonus is increased from +1 to +2.
  • Knight Templar to Ogre attack damage is reverted to 100%.
  • Dwarven Cannons can now attack floating Spore Plants from 50% of normal range.
  • Bomber Wings can now attack floating Spore Plants from 75% of normal distance, similar to how it attacks ground buildings.
  • (Casual) Getnot's icon is displayed when the second Lord's Castle is upgraded.

Dark Legion

  • (Casual) Units neutralized by Rick Blood's Awe will now follow Rick Blood. Rick Blood can move through units following him. When Rick Blood boards a Dirigible, they will no longer follow.
  • (Casual) Units converted by Lily's Kiss of Seduction will guard Lily.
  • Bloodlusting Ogre's health regeneration value reduced by 1, with a minimum of 1.
  • Swamp Mammoth's armor reduction has been modified to decrease according to the number of eggs being stored + 2*(the number of eggs being produced).
  • Swamp Mammoth's Armor value is displayed while it is producing eggs.

Common

  • If the rally point of a production building is blocked by other structures, units will now exit from the empty side.
  • R-clicking on another friendly unit after selecting a unit is now interpreted as a guard command.
  • Guarding units will no longer transfer their guard command to the transport when they board the transport.

Locus GameChain

  • Improved synchronization time.
  • Enhanced support features for Locus Chain utilities.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2183601 Depot 2183601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link