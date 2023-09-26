 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 26 September 2023

Patch 26.09.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12283038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stalkers! Here is the list of changes that are included in today's patch:

– The 10th PvP season starts on 28.09.23 and will last until 28.11.23

– Experience for matches in the PvP arena is increased in 5 times

– The recipe for the «Ice» artifact has been removed

– NPC Pavlov's dialogue and exchange related to the summer event «Cool heat» was disabled

– The quest associated with the summer event «Cool heat» has been disabled

– Now NPC Pivovarov's quest descriptions indicate when the quest is ready to be submitted

Sincerely,
SO team

