Saddle Up: 1st Person Combat!

Attention Battlers! Prepare to saddle up and dive deeper into the ARBS battlefield than ever before. We're thrilled to announce our Saddle Pack!

Ride & Witness: These aren't just your typical skins. With the Saddle Pack, you're not only adorning your animals with stunning new looks but also unlocking the power to enter the 1st person perspective. Feel every charge, every roar, and every attack.

Introducing the Saddle Pack: Eight animals will receive the saddle treatment first:

Dragon: Skyrider

Soar high and dive deep! Glide through the skies, feeling the rush of wind and the thrill of aerial combat.

Triceratops: Outlaw

Charge with might! Feeling the earth rumble with every step of this horned giant.

Goro The Giant: Skullstride

Stand tall and strike fiercely! Dominate the battlefield with each commanding slam.

Gorgon: Totem

Delve into its power with scales that shimmer and eyes that captivate any onlooker.

Carnotaurus: Stallion

A combination of horns and aggression! Immerse in the rush of a fast-paced hunt.

T-Rex: Lonestar

Feel the raw power and unmatched ferocity of the apex predator.

Hippopotamus: Voyager

Experience each swift maneuver and rapid acceleration.

Giant Mantis: Ivory Edge

Enter the world of a deadly predator and embrace the precision of nature's ultimate hunter.

How to Change View: In battle, simply select the animal and press the “f” key to transition to 1st person view, immersing yourself instantly in the core of the action.

Enter the battlefield like never before. With the Saddle Pack, every fight becomes personal. Charge forth, Battlers, command the battlefield from a thrilling new perspective!

Let us know what you think in the comments, have fun battling. We hope to make ARBS even bigger, and better than before!

