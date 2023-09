Share · View all patches · Build 12282862 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a lot of animation issues, including hands not properly grasping weapons, while getting a notable performance improvement.

New gold shader.

Map changes.

Made the pistol a more reasonable size.

Blood is now cleaned away when you return to a map.

Added halo LOD.

Fixed how npcs walk down stairs in Eden.

Boss fight changes.

Made enemies more of a challenge.