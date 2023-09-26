Regarding Abnormal Experience Points Gain

Share · View all patches · Build 12282622 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 06:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

This is the MICROVOLTS team.

We are currently investigating a large number of users who are receiving abnormal experience.

We are investigating all users.

We have already banned two users who used a hack program.

Users who continued to play with them, i.e., who engaged in the same abnormal XP behavior, are also being investigated.

If you played with them, our team will investigate and recover any unauthorized experience gained.

We also ask that you report any hackers you see in your future gameplay,

and be aware that playing with hackers may result in sanctions.