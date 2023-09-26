 Skip to content

MICROVOLTS: Recharged update for 26 September 2023

Regarding Abnormal Experience Points Gain

Share · View all patches · Build 12282622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is the MICROVOLTS team.

We are currently investigating a large number of users who are receiving abnormal experience.

We are investigating all users.

We have already banned two users who used a hack program.

Users who continued to play with them, i.e., who engaged in the same abnormal XP behavior, are also being investigated.
If you played with them, our team will investigate and recover any unauthorized experience gained.

We also ask that you report any hackers you see in your future gameplay,

and be aware that playing with hackers may result in sanctions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1426441 Depot 1426441
  • Loading history…
