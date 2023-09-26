A confrontation years in the making...

El Paso, Elsewhere is OUT NOW!

Play as James Savage, monster-hunting folklorist. He is going to save the world from his ex - otherwise known as Draculae, Lord of the Vampires. Battle with stakes, guns, and slo mo through a reality-bending motel filled with vampires, werewolves, biblically accurate angels, and many more horrors.

Thank you, everyone, for all your support getting us here.

Today is the first day having this out in the wild, and we are actively going to continue tweaking and fixing and ADDING to the game after launch, so please join us and support this journey! We are so excited for you to play and enjoy what we've worked so hard on for so long.

Sincerely,

Strange Scaffold

Thanks for believing.