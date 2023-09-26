Episode 18 of Finding Fate has been released. In this exciting new episode Fate tries to solve a cold case about a missing doctor.
Finding Fate update for 26 September 2023
Episode 18 is out now!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2418381 Depot 2418381
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2418382 Depot 2418382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update