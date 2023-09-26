Cavity Busters Update 36 hot fix 2

Hey all! Here's a little balance update along with some bug fixes.
- fixed a bug with spider hole
- fixed a bug where shooting during tutorial was disabled
- lowered the stat increase from shmupgrades
- less shmupgrades spawn
- there's small chance for a shmupgrade to give only special stats ie seek bouncy explosive
- bosses have a bit more hp when playing as new gummy
There's was a number other little things here there. I have more balance plans but that's all for now!
Enjoy!
