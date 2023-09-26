 Skip to content

Cavity Busters update for 26 September 2023

Cavity Busters Update 36 hot fix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Here's a little balance update along with some bug fixes.

  • fixed a bug with spider hole
  • fixed a bug where shooting during tutorial was disabled
  • lowered the stat increase from shmupgrades
  • less shmupgrades spawn
  • there's small chance for a shmupgrade to give only special stats ie seek bouncy explosive
  • bosses have a bit more hp when playing as new gummy

There's was a number other little things here there. I have more balance plans but that's all for now!

Enjoy!

