Cavity Busters Update 36 hot fix 2

Build 12282334 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 05:13:04 UTC

Hey all! Here's a little balance update along with some bug fixes.

fixed a bug with spider hole

fixed a bug where shooting during tutorial was disabled

lowered the stat increase from shmupgrades

less shmupgrades spawn

there's small chance for a shmupgrade to give only special stats ie seek bouncy explosive

bosses have a bit more hp when playing as new gummy

There's was a number other little things here there. I have more balance plans but that's all for now!

Enjoy!