We noticed a couple of quick bugs that we wanted to fix.

Fixed a bug where Automated XV9-Bot wasn't receiving the buff intended. Tooltip now reflects accurate data.

Fixed a bug where voice lines were a bit quiet in Level 13.

Fixed a bug where All In, received a buff but had no tooltip change.

All In

Cooldown lowered from 40/40/40 to 40/33/26. This was not listed in the last patch.