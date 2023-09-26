Better netcode, autumn locker room

Rebound v0.74.0 is now live ːreboundː
Autumn is here
As the Slappyverse is cooling off after the summer, we've moved indoors to get cozy.
Netcode
We've made some significant improvements to the netcode which will cut down perceived latency by a decent amount. The improvements have been made to processes that handle sending and processing of packets, making them twice as fast on both client and server.
This will not change the network latency. The change will be felt, not seen in the ping number. It does not make network ping lower or higher. Online gameplay will look smoother when your fps and refresh rate are 60 or above as well.
Improvements
- With more cosmetics being added every patch, we've increased the shop's featured slots from 4 to 5 and the daily slots from 6 to 10 items.
- Ranked leaderboards now requires you to have played a match in the last 7 days to appear on it (does not affect other stat leaderboards)
- We can now blacklist accounts from the ranked leaderboards and will remove alt accounts from it. The blacklist is on a per season basis
- Increased the networking timeout to game servers when you lose network connectivity, giving you a higher chance to reconnect.
- We have completely disconnected the game from all Unity services to reflect our lost trust in the engine maker
- Improved the video RAM usage of cosmetics with high resolution textures
Fixes
- Switching teams during item preview no longer resets the selected variant
- The default spectator camera is now back to being the caster cam
- Fixed scorebug not displaying the gamemode specific team names
- Fixed switching teams while looking at a bundle visually showing its price as 0 pux
- Fixed cosmetics not being able to apply dynamic colors to multiple pieces of geometry
- Fixed the 'spectate' command making the player move when you move the spectator camera
Cosmetics
- Added a dark variant to the celebration hat
- Added new variants to the camera helmet (content creator program)
- Reworked the existing pumpkin head cosmetic (the old ones are now variants)
- Fixed hair colors on the Goosan cosmetic
- Added Patreon cosmetics for October (Halloween)
- Added elegant hairstyle, superhero jersey and mask, deathknight jersey and stick, hazmat jersey
SPL Season 11
The North American league returns. Join the SPL in its 11th season.
Signups open from Sept 25th to Oct 6th. The season starts Oct 16th.
https://forms.gle/e6xxGQxwwvKn4UQy9
Good luck, have fun!
The Oddshot Games team
