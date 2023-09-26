Better netcode, autumn locker room

Rebound v0.74.0 is now live ːreboundː

Autumn is here

As the Slappyverse is cooling off after the summer, we've moved indoors to get cozy.

Netcode

We've made some significant improvements to the netcode which will cut down perceived latency by a decent amount. The improvements have been made to processes that handle sending and processing of packets, making them twice as fast on both client and server.

This will not change the network latency. The change will be felt, not seen in the ping number. It does not make network ping lower or higher. Online gameplay will look smoother when your fps and refresh rate are 60 or above as well.

Improvements

With more cosmetics being added every patch, we've increased the shop's featured slots from 4 to 5 and the daily slots from 6 to 10 items.

Ranked leaderboards now requires you to have played a match in the last 7 days to appear on it (does not affect other stat leaderboards)

We can now blacklist accounts from the ranked leaderboards and will remove alt accounts from it. The blacklist is on a per season basis

Increased the networking timeout to game servers when you lose network connectivity, giving you a higher chance to reconnect.

We have completely disconnected the game from all Unity services to reflect our lost trust in the engine maker

Improved the video RAM usage of cosmetics with high resolution textures

Fixes

Switching teams during item preview no longer resets the selected variant

The default spectator camera is now back to being the caster cam

Fixed scorebug not displaying the gamemode specific team names

Fixed switching teams while looking at a bundle visually showing its price as 0 pux

Fixed cosmetics not being able to apply dynamic colors to multiple pieces of geometry

Fixed the 'spectate' command making the player move when you move the spectator camera

Cosmetics

Added a dark variant to the celebration hat

Added new variants to the camera helmet (content creator program)

Reworked the existing pumpkin head cosmetic (the old ones are now variants)

Fixed hair colors on the Goosan cosmetic

Added Patreon cosmetics for October (Halloween)

Added elegant hairstyle, superhero jersey and mask, deathknight jersey and stick, hazmat jersey

SPL Season 11

The North American league returns. Join the SPL in its 11th season.

Signups open from Sept 25th to Oct 6th. The season starts Oct 16th.

https://forms.gle/e6xxGQxwwvKn4UQy9

Good luck, have fun!

