Blender 3.6.4 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 3.6.4 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v3.6 - Stable - LTS branch.
You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.6 - Stable - LTS.
Patch Notes
- "Jump to keyframe" grayed out. Unable to jump between keyframes. (#112673)
- Transfer Mode operator doesn't update outliner selection. (#101550)
- Python modifiers.execution_time doesn't work on curve objects. (#112397)
- Fix #112399: Memory leak with exceptions from scripts in the text editor. (d9ab0a3ef7f)
For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.6 LTS releases on blender.org
LTS Program
Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org
Changed files in this update