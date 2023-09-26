Blender 3.6.4 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 12282274 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Blender 3.6.4 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v3.6 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.6 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes

"Jump to keyframe" grayed out. Unable to jump between keyframes. (#112673)

Transfer Mode operator doesn't update outliner selection. (#101550)

Python modifiers.execution_time doesn't work on curve objects. (#112397)

Fix #112399: Memory leak with exceptions from scripts in the text editor. (d9ab0a3ef7f)

For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.6 LTS releases on blender.org

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org