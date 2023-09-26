Version 0.1.27

[Fix] ESC do not close TV Panel
[Fix] Cashier can take groceries from us
[Fix] While tutorial is closed, no buyers coming for the family vehicle
[Fix] Box visual is different on cargo man's hand
[Fix] Upgrade pump tutorial is active even though it completed
[Fix] When cashier sells grocery its money not added to the register
[Fix] Warehouse boxes does not show whats inside
[Fix] Sometimes vehicles can not cleanable by hose or sponge
[Fix] Box visual is different on thief's hand
[Fix] Customers going to empty cash register when cashier's register is not full
[Fix] Wash npc not looking towards to vehicle sometimes
[Changed] Navigation Improvements
[Changed] Bat animation
[Changed] Sponge animation
[Changed] Some item icons
[Changed] Level 1 sink and toilet
[Changed] Customer vehicles honk delay increased
[Changed] Quality setting ui
[Changed] Now save name is can only be alphanumeric to solve an save/load issue
[Changed] Now customers do not enter repair or wash at night
[Changed] Now pumpers start from the nearest vehicle first
[Changed] Now customers have space at the checkout after making a purchase not right after spawning
[Changed] Now customers can throw thrash when exiting vehicle
[Added] Arcade Machine for customers who waiting line
[Added] New event More Thief
[Added] New event More Police
[Added] Canopy
[Added] 3 Frame for decoration
[Added] Level 2 sink and toilet upgradeable via hammer
[Added] Stool
[Added] Rocking Chair
[Added] TV Panel start/stop button
[Added] TV Panel volume slider
[Added] 2 Plant floor decorations
[Added] Cargo cart is now usable, you can carry boxes with it
[Added] Level 2,3,4 Station Sign upgradeable via hammer
[Added] Tonemapping, you can disable it via settings
[Added] Missing translations
[Added] Easy,Medium,Hard Difficulty
[Added] Plunger for toilet cleaning
[Added] Now you can see how much salary you pay daily
[Added] 2 New Shelf
[Added] New TV sockets to level 4 market
[Added] New Security Camera sockets to level 4 market
[Added] New Cooler sockets to level 4 market
[Added] Trash bin sockets to pole
[Added] 1 New Purchaseable vehicle to dealership
[Added] 2 New Achievement
[Added] Emission map to cooler and street lights, activating when night with lights
[Performance] Improvements for late game
[Performance] Physics calculations improved
[Performance] Improvements on fps drops
*Some sockets are changed in market, if your save is old new placements positions may look weird to you. You need to break objects with hammer and then re-place them
Changed files in this update