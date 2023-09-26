Version 0.1.27

[Fix] ESC do not close TV Panel

[Fix] Cashier can take groceries from us

[Fix] While tutorial is closed, no buyers coming for the family vehicle

[Fix] Box visual is different on cargo man's hand

[Fix] Upgrade pump tutorial is active even though it completed

[Fix] When cashier sells grocery its money not added to the register

[Fix] Warehouse boxes does not show whats inside

[Fix] Sometimes vehicles can not cleanable by hose or sponge

[Fix] Box visual is different on thief's hand

[Fix] Customers going to empty cash register when cashier's register is not full

[Fix] Wash npc not looking towards to vehicle sometimes

[Changed] Navigation Improvements

[Changed] Bat animation

[Changed] Sponge animation

[Changed] Some item icons

[Changed] Level 1 sink and toilet

[Changed] Customer vehicles honk delay increased

[Changed] Quality setting ui

[Changed] Now save name is can only be alphanumeric to solve an save/load issue

[Changed] Now customers do not enter repair or wash at night

[Changed] Now pumpers start from the nearest vehicle first

[Changed] Now customers have space at the checkout after making a purchase not right after spawning

[Changed] Now customers can throw thrash when exiting vehicle

[Added] Arcade Machine for customers who waiting line

[Added] New event More Thief

[Added] New event More Police

[Added] Canopy

[Added] 3 Frame for decoration

[Added] Level 2 sink and toilet upgradeable via hammer

[Added] Stool

[Added] Rocking Chair

[Added] TV Panel start/stop button

[Added] TV Panel volume slider

[Added] 2 Plant floor decorations

[Added] Cargo cart is now usable, you can carry boxes with it

[Added] Level 2,3,4 Station Sign upgradeable via hammer

[Added] Tonemapping, you can disable it via settings

[Added] Missing translations

[Added] Easy,Medium,Hard Difficulty

[Added] Plunger for toilet cleaning

[Added] Now you can see how much salary you pay daily

[Added] 2 New Shelf

[Added] New TV sockets to level 4 market

[Added] New Security Camera sockets to level 4 market

[Added] New Cooler sockets to level 4 market

[Added] Trash bin sockets to pole

[Added] 1 New Purchaseable vehicle to dealership

[Added] 2 New Achievement

[Added] Emission map to cooler and street lights, activating when night with lights

[Performance] Improvements for late game

[Performance] Physics calculations improved

[Performance] Improvements on fps drops

*Some sockets are changed in market, if your save is old new placements positions may look weird to you. You need to break objects with hammer and then re-place them