Heavenly Bodies update for 26 September 2023

Update Notes For September 26

Update Notes For September 26

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an issue where players using a single keyboard to play local co-op could not start the game.

Thanks for reporting this issue and thanks for your patience while we got it fixed!

Changed files in this update

Heavenly Bodies Windows Content Depot 1138852
  • Loading history…
