Update 0.6.0

v0.6.0

* New Level: Planet Rygar Part 1

* Extinction Dungeon now available in the start rooms

* Enabled Arcade Scoring for Holochamber Arcade

* Juggernaut

* Stryker

* New Laser Weapons

* Added New Manufacturer: Tawhiri Directed Energy

* Gameplay

* UI

* Lockjaw Mining

* Lockjaw Cell Blocks

* Titus

* Titus Queen’s Nest

* Oterion Wetlands

* Oterion Ruined Sanctum

* Genesis II Station

New Area: Dr. Hadley’s Lab! After fully completing Titus the player can now visit Dr. Hadley in her lab while between missions

This will ultimately be where players can start quests, unlock secrets, and get to know the brightest (if one of the more scattered) minds on the Genesis II Station

(Hadley’s current model and dialogue profile picture are not final)

Updated dialogue on all NPCs after completing Titus! Many characters are in new locations, and some will respond differently to different player characters

Work on Post-Oterion dialogue is currently underway, and is already available for quest-giving NPCs

Made major updates to the chained dialogue animations on all moving NPCs, resulting in a much more natural look and feel (This is still a work in progress but most patrolling NPCs now use this new system)

Fixed a lighting issue causing some art and NPCs to appear very dark in-game

Unlocked the ring door leading from the Archives Ring to the Executive Ring

Unlocked the main hallway door leading from the Command Center to the Engineering Ring

Updated art in the Barracks Ring (now visible from the far edge of the Executive Ring) for consistency with other station ring area art

Major updates to art in Engineering; currently it is only slightly visible to players but will be fully accessible in an update this autumn

Fixed an issue where some NPCs were still using the legacy dialogue system, which could sometimes impact their interactivity with the player character

Significant art update to the Holochamber with new prop lights throughout and outer walls to match the rest of the rooms on the station (this remains inaccessible in Campaign mode for the time being, however)

Art updates throughout the station, especially in the outer ring areas

(Hopefully) solved a long-running issue causing NPCs in the Command Core to trigger the “sector” readout on the minimap

Fixed a major navigation bug in the Archives that was preventing NPCs from patrolling as intended

Fixed several minor navigation bugs in the Archives that were preventing NPCs from correctly interacting with objects

Solved several issues where NPCs seated at desks were severely clipping through their keyboards