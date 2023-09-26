Update 0.6.0

v0.6.0
Campaign
* New Level: Planet Rygar Part 1
- Explore the outer edge of the Nova Genesis system
- Battle your way across the planet’s permanently frozen surface
- Search for heat sources to avoid the lethal effects of the blizzard
- Discover deadly new artillery to even the odds against a host of new enemies
- Gain access through the System Map after completing the final mission on Oterion
Holochamber
* Extinction Dungeon now available in the start rooms
- Features a much harder experience
- Player levels are maxed out; legendary weapons dropped
- Enemies deal significantly increased damage
- This concept may be expanded upon in the future or even transferred into a standalone variant of Holochamber: Arcade
* Enabled Arcade Scoring for Holochamber Arcade
- Enemies add score based on their internal enemy value
- The higher the current floor, the higher the score multiplier will be
- More ways to earn score will be added in the future
Characters Skills
* Juggernaut
-
New Skill: WASP Drone
- Weaponized Autonomous Support Platform
- Deploys a mobile support drone that fires independently and increases its fire rate as Juggernaut’s primary weapon magazine gets lower
- This rate of fire is maintained even when switching to a power weapon!
* Stryker
-
New Skill: Combat Stim
- Boost weapon damage for a limited time
- Causes a small amount of HP damage on use
-
New Skill: Speed Stim
- Boost movement speed for a limited time
- Boost reload speed for a limited time
Weapons
* New Laser Weapons
- High damage, relatively low magazine power weapons with incredible range
- The Laser Rifle is designed to clear out a group of tough enemies
- The Laser Beam is perfect for precise targeting on hard targets across the battlefield
- A specialty of the new manufacturer Tawhiri but also available from Kadru, Nazuna, Olorun, and Wolf
* Added New Manufacturer: Tawhiri Directed Energy
- Specialize in high damage at any range
- Highly effective against all four enemy types
- Produce only Laser Rifles and Laser Beams
- (Currently only available in Campaign mode on Rygar – full Holochamber implementation is coming in a future update)
General Updates and Fixes
* Gameplay
- Secrets backend logic has been added. Expect to start seeing more secrets in future updates. There are a few currently in the Genesis II Station and on Titus as tests.
- Updated footstep audio system for Player Characters
- Added blob shadow for Player Characters and NPCs
- Fixed Player Characters’ unarmed animations and blending
- Fixed an issue causing players to load into the game with lower health and shields than intended
- Fixed an issue preventing Lv 0 players from receiving stat increases on their first level up (Offense, Support, Special)
- Fixed an issue allowing weapons to utilize Aim Assist without using the Laser Sight
- Fixed an issue causing the Campaign save game logic to overwrite pre-existing Mission Objectives and Completions
- Fixed issue causing Interactable objects to not work properly
- Fixed an extremely rare bug where if a player selected New Game from the Campaign sub-menu, backed out, then selected Continue their save data, while not deleted, would not load
* UI
- Decreased Enemy HP bar size to de-clutter screen
- Updated mission failed procedural screen to match campaign failed screen
- Fixed issue where "Upgrade" and "Assign Skill" inputs would override Skill Details screen
- Full screen map now has a "Close" button
- Full screen map now shows map Sector info
- Increased skill icon size on HUD
- Skill error flash now is now easier to see
- Fixed Graphics Menu “Resolution” button missing info bug
- Updated slider option background to match the button hover texture
* Lockjaw Mining
- Updated the first console to say "unlock control room door" instead of "unlock door control room"
- Fixed some off-center art on the stair landing after Loading Zone A
- Solved some persistent collision issues on staircases
* Lockjaw Cell Blocks
- Updated the minimap with borders and increased opacity
- Fixed a bug in the Atmospheric Control Room where the Fan Control terminal was activating too early
- Optimized several lights
- Added new carnage to the lower walkway areas in Cell Blocks A and X where Wardens are engaging pirates and/or prisoners
- Other minor art updates throughout
* Titus
- Updated collisions to prevent players from getting stuck in the starting area
- Fixed collision issues in the Sinkhole where players could climb up the wall and become permanently stuck between stalagmites and the wall
- Fixed even worse collision issues in the Sinkhole where the player could “climb” the wall and ultimately fall out of the map
- Closed off access to the underground river for both story reasons and to prevent players from entering unintended areas of the map (enemies are immune to Titus’ toxic water, making these encounters slightly more challenging than before!)
- Provided Stingers spawning over the large pit in the Sinkhole with nearly twice as many navigation options to reach the player
- Slightly adjusted art in the caves to stop an issue where players would repeatedly “fall” causing an unwanted series of sound effects
- Fixed a potentially game-breaking bug where players could walk around the East Gate, permanently ruining their mission progression if they reached Site 4 and spoke with Cpl. Tych
- Updated grammatical and logical errors in dialogue for Cpl. Tych
- Fixed an issue where players could fall into a sunken area near the tree between the Crystal Gorge Bridge, Drill Site 5, and Supply Storage
- Updated collision on all the cliffs at Site 4 to prevent the player Warp Dashing or falling off into unintended areas or becoming permanently stuck
- Cleaned up the collision on the locked staircase leading from Site 4 to the Lagoon Zone
- Updated lighting
- Solved an issue where dust decals on top of the shipping containers at the Supply Storage site were overlapping onto the Supply Crate and Crane
- Fixed an issue where players could jump into the Crystal Gorge without updating their current location sector on the minimap
- Massive art update to the Crystal Gorge – it should now live up to its name
- Made major under-the-hood improvements to art in the Crystal Gorge which should improve frame rate there for players on older hardware (more optimization to come in future updates)
- Improved collision at the end of the Gorge by the Battery which could cause players to repeatedly “fall” on seemingly flat terrain
- Solved a collision issue that was allowing players to get behind the water tank at the end of the Gorge
- Added new lighting down the length of the Crystal Gorge
- Fixed an issue where the rocks blocking the path to the underground tunnels had no collision
- Fixed an issue where some of the rocks blocking the path to the underground tunnels were not getting destroyed as intended
- Corrected a scaling error causing the destroyed military robots throughout the level to have disproportionately small legs and feet
- Improved fx particles on the destroyed military bots in the underground tunnels
* Titus Queen’s Nest
- Updated art in the boss chamber
- Slightly adjusted the player start locations to try and prevent a rare bug where players would spawn inside of the wall
- Added minimap (the "visited" color change is disabled for this minimap)
- Enemies cannot spawn after the boss is defeated
- Lowered Boss Power level from 20 to 15
- Boss now has a segmented HP bar
- Egg sacs surrounding arena will now explode at HP thresholds 1 and 2
- New sub-area available after defeating the boss!
- New final objective after entering the new sub-area!
* Oterion Wetlands
- Updated art near the Lost City Gate
- Fixed some floating rocks in the Survey Zone
- Adjusted the stairs on the way to the Lost City Gate to facilitate smoother movement
- Toned down enemy encounters near the Lost City Gate
* Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- Removed several blockout and test art pieces that were still visible at the back ledge by the first interior door of the Outer Court
- Fixed some issues with the miniboss encounter at the Outer Sanctum
- Improved art on the moving glyphs in the miniboss chamber
- Cleaned up some minor issues with the guideline art throughout the level
- Updated collision on several piles of rubble
- Solved a rare but game-breaking bug where the player could fail to activate the exit walkway from the Puzzle Path in the Inner Court due to behavior in the first puzzle chamber
- Significantly decreased the number of enemy spawns in the Infested Corridor on Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty settings
* Genesis II Station
-
New Area: Dr. Hadley’s Lab!
- After fully completing Titus the player can now visit Dr. Hadley in her lab while between missions
- This will ultimately be where players can start quests, unlock secrets, and get to know the brightest (if one of the more scattered) minds on the Genesis II Station
- (Hadley’s current model and dialogue profile picture are not final)
-
Updated dialogue on all NPCs after completing Titus! Many characters are in new locations, and some will respond differently to different player characters
-
Work on Post-Oterion dialogue is currently underway, and is already available for quest-giving NPCs
-
Made major updates to the chained dialogue animations on all moving NPCs, resulting in a much more natural look and feel (This is still a work in progress but most patrolling NPCs now use this new system)
-
Fixed a lighting issue causing some art and NPCs to appear very dark in-game
-
Unlocked the ring door leading from the Archives Ring to the Executive Ring
-
Unlocked the main hallway door leading from the Command Center to the Engineering Ring
-
Updated art in the Barracks Ring (now visible from the far edge of the Executive Ring) for consistency with other station ring area art
-
Major updates to art in Engineering; currently it is only slightly visible to players but will be fully accessible in an update this autumn
-
Fixed an issue where some NPCs were still using the legacy dialogue system, which could sometimes impact their interactivity with the player character
-
Significant art update to the Holochamber with new prop lights throughout and outer walls to match the rest of the rooms on the station (this remains inaccessible in Campaign mode for the time being, however)
-
Art updates throughout the station, especially in the outer ring areas
-
(Hopefully) solved a long-running issue causing NPCs in the Command Core to trigger the “sector” readout on the minimap
-
Fixed a major navigation bug in the Archives that was preventing NPCs from patrolling as intended
-
Fixed several minor navigation bugs in the Archives that were preventing NPCs from correctly interacting with objects
-
Solved several issues where NPCs seated at desks were severely clipping through their keyboards
-
Fixed a logic error that was preventing players from accessing their Vault while on the station
* Holochamber
- Max level updated to 50
- Extinction Dungeon option now available in start rooms
- Fixed an issue allowing unclaimed Function kiosks to spawn on top of one another
- Enabled Arcade Scoring for Holochamber Arcade
- Updated dungeon spawning behavior for Desert Caverns
- Fixed a bug in Desert Caverns where some Spyders would spawn without animations or enemy AI
- Updated lighting and post-processing in the Desert Caverns to match up with Campaign
- Added new lighting effects to the Desert Caverns
Join the community at discord.gg/solarpurge
Find us on Linktree
Changed files in this update