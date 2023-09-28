1.16 - Artifacts & Combat Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12281832 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 14:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Artifacts

A new item class has been added - the Artifact. When activated, artifacts change Nightingale's behavior, or have a positive and negative effect associated with them. Any number of Artifacts can be activated at a time.

Several rings and amulets have been changed into artifacts, so they can be equipped and unequipped more easily without taking up ring/amulet slots:

Ghostly Ring -> Evasion Codex

Perception Ring -> Perception Codex

Guard Ring -> Guard Codex

Lantern Necklace -> Lantern Familiar

Nightingale Locket -> Nightingale Doll

Second Chance Ring -> Second Chance Brooch

Befouled Ring -> Befouled Head

Curse Ring -> Small Cursed Snuffbox

Robert's Ring -> Large Cursed Snuffbox

Closed Gaze Ring -> Closed Gaze

Inverted Gaze Ring -> Inveted Gaze

Additionally, a wholly new artifact has been added:

Flight Codex - allows Nightingale to run much more quickly but accumulates cursed energy while doing so

Combat Revisions

In order to make the game more fluid and fun, combat has been significantly revised:

All of Nightingale's actions now have points where they can be canceled out of to dodge, block, or run - this makes all actions in the game faster(and safer)

Healing items can now be used while walking or running

There is a new Danger status when Nightingale suffers a blow that would kill her - this reduces her to 1 health and gives her 3 seconds of invulnerability in order to find something to heal with

The i-frames on the Evasion Codex(formerly Ghostly Ring) have been dramatically increased, making it much easier to dodge and avoid attacks

Monsters no longer turn when Nightingale rolls or otherwise dodges past them, making rolling past monsters and attacking from behind possible

Monsters briefly slow down after attacking to open more windows for counterattack

Monsters take into account velocity when choosing to attack, making it easier to bait out attacks by changing direction suddenly or dodging

All melee weapons have been adjusted and rebalanced to be somewhat faster and more satisfying

Many monster attacks have been revised to be more dodgeable

Portable Crafting Kit

Craft spells and laboratory items anywhere(so long as no monsters are around). Purchase from Albert in the Byzantine Labyrinth in Chapter 2, 3 or 4.

Monster Drops

All monsters now can drop additional loot, reducing the need to visit the shop for crafting supplies significantly.

New Hauntings

Several new hauntings have been added for the extremely cursed. Most noticeably, it now rains blood outside.

New Items

Shield Ring - doubles the durability of shields

Necromancer's Ring - increases the health of summoned allies

Corrupted Meat - poisons Nightingale but adds +75 health, dropped by various enemies

Polish

A new accessibility feature - Sound Icons - has been added to the Audio Options menu, which adds icons to off-screen sounds such as footsteps, combat, gunshots and explosions

Film grain(called Noise Effect in the options) has been reimplemented as a procedural effect instead of a video. This means it has more variety, will no longer crash some machines, and is finally compatible with Steam Deck builds.

Significant memory optimizations mean the game works much better on machines with low VRAM.

Significant CPU optimizations should increase loading and performance for machines with slower CPUs.

The title screen loads much more quickly, with less time spent on a black screen, on lower end machines.

The bell toll at the Moonless Formless logo has been removed to save your ears.

In menus, the mouse cursor is now hidden once a gamepad is used, and is only shown again if the mouse is moved.

Balance Changes

Nowhere now has a Comfy Chair and Remembrance Shrine in Chapter 1/2

Bleeding and poison now deal 30% health - previously they did fixed amounts per 100 health - this makes it much easier to predict their behavior

Healthy Roll heals 1% every 60 seconds, instead of 1 health

First Aid Kit heals 50% of health instead of 100%

Warding candles heal cursedness more smoothly and quickly

Shield durability scales more with poise and base durability increases with each NG+ level

Horace health increased and is now immune to poison/bleeding

When the maximum value of a stat such as health changes, the current value now scales proportionally

Burning Gentleman's flames go out on death

Many NPCs have more and rarer items for sale, and some now have a Sell option that did not previously

Bug Fixes