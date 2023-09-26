 Skip to content

AREA93 update for 26 September 2023

Boss rewards are increased and zombie stamina is decreased.

AREA93 update for 26 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A summary of the update history is as follows:

Boss reward increased
Zombie stamina lowered
Zombie AI buffed
Settings Volume Control Sound
Increased knockback when attacking
Game start screen modification
Added chainsaw sound
Add welding sound
Fix runner jam phenomenon
Overlapping phenomenon correction
Upgrade price lowered
Change camera perspective
Add zombie movement axis
Modify map size/design
Delete table upgrade
UI size/design changes
Gun animation/effect modifications
Edit app icon

