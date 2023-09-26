v1.1.0.1

Kraken Fixes

• Fixed Kraken missions not working for clients.

• Unlocked biomes aren't forced during Kraken Path anymore.

• Kraken path fights no longer have bone fish, pirate swarms no longer have parrots.

• Super Kraken death should kill all remaining kraken tentacles.

• Kraken dialogue after each kraken path fight counts as cutscene time, so you won't die during it.

• Helpers will not lose Super Kraken as a target.

Fixes

• Fix for Turret Rafts breaking game.

• Missing a barrel will not mess up the camera at the Ship of Deals anymore.

• Steamy Deal trinket is fixed

• Emotes won't get randomly disabled.

• Hard daily missions are only gettable if you've beaten Super Kraken.

• Rescue missions now alert the mission machine.

• Powder Keg Raft time before explosion is doubled.

• Flimsy Raft base time before being destroyed is doubled.

• Helpers are not effected by bumper rafts.

• Helpers can now be hurt by soda explosions.

• Jellyfish now always shock when falling down and don't stop in speed.

• Glass Hat works on ghost again, but has a 50% increase per hat while dead instead of 100%