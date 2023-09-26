v1.1.0.1
Kraken Fixes
• Fixed Kraken missions not working for clients.
• Unlocked biomes aren't forced during Kraken Path anymore.
• Kraken path fights no longer have bone fish, pirate swarms no longer have parrots.
• Super Kraken death should kill all remaining kraken tentacles.
• Kraken dialogue after each kraken path fight counts as cutscene time, so you won't die during it.
• Helpers will not lose Super Kraken as a target.
Fixes
• Fix for Turret Rafts breaking game.
• Missing a barrel will not mess up the camera at the Ship of Deals anymore.
• Steamy Deal trinket is fixed
• Emotes won't get randomly disabled.
• Hard daily missions are only gettable if you've beaten Super Kraken.
• Rescue missions now alert the mission machine.
• Powder Keg Raft time before explosion is doubled.
• Flimsy Raft base time before being destroyed is doubled.
• Helpers are not effected by bumper rafts.
• Helpers can now be hurt by soda explosions.
• Jellyfish now always shock when falling down and don't stop in speed.
• Glass Hat works on ghost again, but has a 50% increase per hat while dead instead of 100%
Changed files in this update