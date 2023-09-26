 Skip to content

Jewel Match Origins - Palais Imperial Collector's Edition update for 26 September 2023

Added a cheat code to restore a previous game progress

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Experimental feature ! : We've added a cheat code to restore the game to a previous state in case a crash has disrupted the current progress.
  • Changed the way some sounds are loaded. It may improve game stability.

Changed files in this update

Jewel Match Origins - Palais Imperial Content Depot 1448781
