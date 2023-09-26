Added a cheat code to restore a previous game progress

- Experimental feature ! : We've added a cheat code to restore the game to a previous state in case a crash has disrupted the current progress.
- Changed the way some sounds are loaded. It may improve game stability.
Jewel Match Origins - Palais Imperial Collector's Edition update for 26 September 2023
