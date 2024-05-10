Cyber Manhunt 2: New World Is NOW AVAILABLE in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Cyber Detectives!

We are thrilled to announce that Cyber Manhunt 2: New World has officially launched on Steam Early Access! 🎉

Watch Our Thrilling Launch Trailer!

10% Launch Discount

To celebrate this milestone and express our heartfelt appreciation for your continued support and excitement, we're offering a special 10% launch discount for the first two weeks of launch! This is our way of saying a huge thank you to everyone.

About The Game

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World places players in the shoes of an AI detective tasked with cracking digital mysteries and uncovering hidden truths. Utilize authentic social engineering tactics and AI-driven investigation to solve complex yet intriguing puzzles, and uncover layers of an intricate plot. Each piece of the story not only leads to eye-opening discoveries but also exposes a sprawling, deeply interconnected conspiracy.

Puzzle-Solving Investigations



Immerse in the digital world as an AI detective, and dive into a world of deep-seated mysteries, each inspired by real-world incidents. Experience the thrill of solving intriguing puzzles that require clever thinking and strategic planning.

Advanced Hacking Techniques



From basic techniques to more sophisticated methods like voice disguise, embody the essence of a true hacker. These varied tactics, ranging from password cracking to crafting digital personas, are essential in successfully navigating and solving each intricate case.

Compelling, Interwoven Story



Dive into a narrative that draws its inspiration from real-world events, where each chapter seamlessly contributes to an overarching and intricate plot. Experience the emotional and psychological intricacies of each character, leading you through a complex web of conspiracy.

A Spectrum of Lives



Meet an array of unique individuals, each reflecting different societal roles, motives, and histories. In this era of advanced AI, uncover the secrets they hide, revealing the multifaceted nature of their digital lives, where there’s more than what meets the eye.

Importing Your Existing Demo Save Files

In addition, we understand that some of you would like to continue playing from your existing demo save files, as such we've prepared a step-by-step tutorial for you here:

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World Demo Save File Transfer Guide

Please take note that you will not be able to earn achievements up till the point you have played in the demo, and you would need to replay the game if you wish to earn them. As such, we'd recommended starting a new game for the best experience!

Cyber Manhunt Complete Saga Bundle 🕵️

But hold on, we've got another special treat for you - Dive into the thrilling world of the complete Cyber Manhunt saga with our exclusive bundle! By purchasing this bundle, you'll get an additional 15% off on both games. This is your best chance to embark on your epic cyber adventure!

Spiral Up Premium Bundle 🎮

And.. 1 more! Together with Back to the Dawn and Wandering Sword (both over >90+% positive reviews!), we've come together to bring you the Spiral Up Premium Bundle. Grab it today and enjoy an additional 10% discount on your purchase, on top of our launch discount!

This special collection brings together three standout titles published by Spiral Up Games. Engage in deeply captivating stories set against backdrops of martial arts mystique, high-stakes prison escapades, and cyber intrigue. Perfect for lovers of RPGs, puzzles, and thrilling narratives!

We can’t wait for you to experience Cyber Manhunt 2: New World, and to hear your thoughts on it. If you enjoy the game, please take a moment to leave your review on Steam, it would really help us gather valuable insights and feedback as we seek to fine-tune the game based on your experiences!

If you haven't already, be sure to follow our Steam and Twitter pages for upcoming updates, because this is just the start of our adventure. We can’t wait for you to step in the shoes of a cyber detective!

