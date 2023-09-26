v0.3.31 - Patch Notes

Release Notes

Removed placeholder collision boxes for vehicles that were preventing players from shooting past or close to vehicles.

Improved replication settings by connecting ownership rules and other information between GameMode and the system responsible for controlling waves and spawning enemies.

Adjusted position of “Press F To Interact” text so that it is in the center of the screen.

Fixed a critical bug that would end the game prematurely when players are alive due to incorrect game state function.

Fixed a critical bug where the session would not close when the host leaves from in-game.

Fixed a bug where the players could sprint and shoot at the same time after respawning.

Fixed a bug where the players could not shoot over the workbench.

Fixed a bug that was causing errors when the player respawns and it attempts to fetch players weapons.

Fixed a bug that caused the wave number to not appear in the player’s HUD after respawning.