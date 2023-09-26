 Skip to content

Survivor update for 26 September 2023

v0.3.31 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes

  • Removed placeholder collision boxes for vehicles that were preventing players from shooting past or close to vehicles.

  • Improved replication settings by connecting ownership rules and other information between GameMode and the system responsible for controlling waves and spawning enemies.

  • Adjusted position of “Press F To Interact” text so that it is in the center of the screen.

  • Fixed a critical bug that would end the game prematurely when players are alive due to incorrect game state function.

  • Fixed a critical bug where the session would not close when the host leaves from in-game.

  • Fixed a bug where the players could sprint and shoot at the same time after respawning.

  • Fixed a bug where the players could not shoot over the workbench.

  • Fixed a bug that was causing errors when the player respawns and it attempts to fetch players weapons.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the wave number to not appear in the player’s HUD after respawning.

  • Fixed a UI bug where the “Press F To open Loadout” text would appear over the blackout screen.

