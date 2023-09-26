v0.3.31 - Patch Notes

Release Notes
-
Removed placeholder collision boxes for vehicles that were preventing players from shooting past or close to vehicles.
-
Improved replication settings by connecting ownership rules and other information between GameMode and the system responsible for controlling waves and spawning enemies.
-
Adjusted position of “Press F To Interact” text so that it is in the center of the screen.
-
Fixed a critical bug that would end the game prematurely when players are alive due to incorrect game state function.
-
Fixed a critical bug where the session would not close when the host leaves from in-game.
-
Fixed a bug where the players could sprint and shoot at the same time after respawning.
-
Fixed a bug where the players could not shoot over the workbench.
-
Fixed a bug that was causing errors when the player respawns and it attempts to fetch players weapons.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the wave number to not appear in the player’s HUD after respawning.
-
Fixed a UI bug where the “Press F To open Loadout” text would appear over the blackout screen.
Changed files in this update