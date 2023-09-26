Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 9 [574505]

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bugs & Crashes:
- Fix for a crash that could happen when trying to generate loot
- Bloodthirsty will no longer grant health if you deal damage while at 0 hp
- Possible fix for 0HP and undead enemies bugs
- Fixed softlock that could occur when multiple players tried to take a power at the same time
- Fixed issue where sometimes a corestone would not show up for everyone in the game
- Added some failsafes to prevent the player from transitioning out of the death state
