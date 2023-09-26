 Skip to content

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 26 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 9 [574505]

Share · View all patches · Build 12281420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs & Crashes:
  • Fix for a crash that could happen when trying to generate loot
  • Bloodthirsty will no longer grant health if you deal damage while at 0 hp
  • Possible fix for 0HP and undead enemies bugs
  • Fixed softlock that could occur when multiple players tried to take a power at the same time
  • Fixed issue where sometimes a corestone would not show up for everyone in the game
  • Added some failsafes to prevent the player from transitioning out of the death state

