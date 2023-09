Share · View all patches · Build 12281334 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Misc:

-Made a new cave Dungeon!

-Cut-scene loading times are around 90% faster now;

Bug Fixes:

-Player fall velocity increasing when not falling in some circumstances, making the player fall really fast nonsensically when that happens;

-Key-card sound playing for a while even after being collected;