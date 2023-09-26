Update 1.1

Features:

Significantly better Steam integration.

Removed previous profiles in favor of Steam profiles.

No longer need to create a profile on first start.

Leaderboards

Bugfixes:

General bugfixes

With this patch Steam Leaderboards have been integrated into the game. It will not be retroactive, to submit a time to the leaderboard you must recomplete the level in question. There may be some bugginess introduced if you have previously completed a level before this update while online, completing the level and having a score submitted should fix this.

The leaderboards only compare you with your friend's scores. There's, unfortunately, no great way for me to prevent cheating currently, so limiting the leaderboards in this way will hopefully keep it interesting for the people you play with and you. You can view the full leaderboard for each level in the Steam community area. This could be changed depending on feedback.

The scores recorded directly on the leaderboard are recorded as centi-seconds and the score for Endless mode is recorded as meters.

There will likely be bugs, please report them to support@raincheckstudios.com and I'll get to fixing them ASAP.

Thanks for playing!