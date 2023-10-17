October Update 1

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This is our first update of October and as usual, we’ve added many features requested by our community. Please see the patch note below for more details.

Manual Reloading

You’ll now get the option to choose manual reloading when you log into the game for the first time. You can, of course, change this setting any time.

With the option enabled, you’ll be able to manually reload most of the weapons similar to how they behave in the real world.

Please note that we’ll be taking in user feedback to tweak this feature as we move forward.

Multiplayer Improvement

You’ll now be able to choose between online/offline play when starting the Squad Mission.

By having the online play enabled, other players will be able to drop in and join your missions.

Tutorial Campaign Improvement (Story Campaign 02)

Similar to what we’ve done with Story Campaign 01, Campaign 02 has been reworked to offer better gameplay experience.

The “sniping phase” of the mission has been shortened and new combat areas have been added.

There are more weapons on the map now for players to experiment with.

Misc. Improvements

Control guide page has been added to the tutorial where you can see the button settings, as well as see the weapons you’ve equipped.

You can now adjust the offset value for your weapons to tweak the controller angle.

Minor UI/UX elements have been improved for better visibility.

[STEAM ONLY] We’ve tweaked the controls for Valve Index slightly. This should hopefully make it easier to hold onto the weapons without dropping them.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.