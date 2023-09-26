- all steam achievements are working now
- fixed gilda's dialog logic
Barkelona update for 26 September 2023
Update Notes for Sep. 25, 2023 - part 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2434301 Depot 2434301
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2434302 Depot 2434302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update