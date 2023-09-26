 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barkelona update for 26 September 2023

Update Notes for Sep. 25, 2023 - part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12280882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • all steam achievements are working now
  • fixed gilda's dialog logic

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2434301 Depot 2434301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2434302 Depot 2434302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link