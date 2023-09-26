 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat the Machine: Rebooted update for 26 September 2023

Shoot 'em up Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 12280820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Cadets!

Welcome to patch 1.2 of Invasion! Thank you to Steam for hosting this Shoot em up event.
You'll see a variety of changes here looking to give more variety to Vitality and Utility Builds. Boost Engine felt a bit too required to make these trees feel best, which is why we have a lot of changes aimed toward cooldown reduction. While Boost Engine should remain a strong choice, it shouldn't be required to get to the build you want.

Story Changes

New Story Lines on levels, 4,7,8,9,13,22,23,24, and 25.

Have fun with some added story!

Several Bug Fixes!

Changed files in this update

Beat The Machine Content Depot 1272241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link