Shoot 'em up Fest

Hey Cadets!

Welcome to patch 1.2 of Invasion! Thank you to Steam for hosting this Shoot em up event.

You'll see a variety of changes here looking to give more variety to Vitality and Utility Builds. Boost Engine felt a bit too required to make these trees feel best, which is why we have a lot of changes aimed toward cooldown reduction. While Boost Engine should remain a strong choice, it shouldn't be required to get to the build you want.

Story Changes

New Story Lines on levels, 4,7,8,9,13,22,23,24, and 25.

Have fun with some added story!

Several Bug Fixes!