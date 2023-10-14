 Skip to content

Growers update for 14 October 2023

Growers Launch and Future

Growers update for 14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're launching Growers today!! We're very happy to reach steam and want to share some stuff with you.
Right now, Growers is a great couch multiplayer, but it's in need of a solo experience, being it on a singleplayer mode or a online matchmaking, and we are working to bring it to the game.
Those changes require a ton of refactor and we will do our best to bring it to you ASAP.

I'd like to thank all the people who played it at Tokyo Game Show, all the people who believed us and you for the interest in playing the game!!

Keep healthy and eating well!

