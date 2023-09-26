Version 1.36b Alpha patch notes

I had to do a huge rewrite for code handling the Timescale of the game to account for 2 player mode as it wasn’t working correctly, and introduced a whole set of bugs related to UI screens not advancing correctly. This patch fixes them, but I apologize if you continue to encounter some here and there. Thanks for bearing with me while I start to weed out any remaining bugs related to this rewrite.
Bugs
- End day calculator freeze issue fixed
- Pet tutorial cancel button step fixed
- Pet status and queue counter correctly shows/updates now.
Changed files in this update