Everafter Falls Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Version 1.36b Alpha patch notes

I had to do a huge rewrite for code handling the Timescale of the game to account for 2 player mode as it wasn’t working correctly, and introduced a whole set of bugs related to UI screens not advancing correctly. This patch fixes them, but I apologize if you continue to encounter some here and there. Thanks for bearing with me while I start to weed out any remaining bugs related to this rewrite.

Bugs

  • End day calculator freeze issue fixed
  • Pet tutorial cancel button step fixed
  • Pet status and queue counter correctly shows/updates now.

