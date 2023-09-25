 Skip to content

Terra Randoma update for 25 September 2023

Version 0.85.14

Build 12280406

Hi everyone,
Here is a small bugfix update.

  • Exiled Prince's starting weapon damage was miscalculated, making him really hard to play.
  • Sea serpent starsign poison bonus was not added correctly to the poison damage total.

