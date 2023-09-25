Version 0.85.14

Hi everyone,
Here is a small bugfix update.
- Exiled Prince's starting weapon damage was miscalculated, making him really hard to play.
- Sea serpent starsign poison bonus was not added correctly to the poison damage total.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
Here is a small bugfix update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update