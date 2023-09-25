2.0.2 Update - Fixed Steam Deck Crash & Difficulty

Changes:
- Fixed a crash on boot for Steam Deck users, apologies for the regression
- Fixed a bug where the player starting health was set to 1hp instead of 3
Thank you, everyone, for playing and reporting!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you, everyone, for playing and reporting!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update