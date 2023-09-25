 Skip to content

Interstellar Sentinel update for 25 September 2023

2.0.2 Update - Fixed Steam Deck Crash & Difficulty

Build 12280377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a crash on boot for Steam Deck users, apologies for the regression
  • Fixed a bug where the player starting health was set to 1hp instead of 3

Thank you, everyone, for playing and reporting!

