Pawsecuted update for 25 September 2023

Update Notes For v1.033

25 September 2023

  • Fixed weirdness when clicking between Credits and Updates in main menu
  • Fixed search time displays on sites not always updating immediately when going between different states of encumbered
  • Fixed followers allowed to spawn on top of player during combat

Changed files in this update

