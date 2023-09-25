- Fixed weirdness when clicking between Credits and Updates in main menu
- Fixed search time displays on sites not always updating immediately when going between different states of encumbered
- Fixed followers allowed to spawn on top of player during combat
Pawsecuted update for 25 September 2023
Update Notes For v1.033
Patchnotes via Steam Community
