The FINAL WEAPON Update

We've nerfed and improved the final boss fight!

ːfuchsiaː The fight has been reworked and the boss now even has a health bar!

ːchartreuseː Don't forget SGS is also STEAM DECK VERIFIED so it'll play great on your Deck or Ally or Ayaneo or whatever handheld PC you might have bought in the time since we last updated this game!

ːtealː We've also fixed any broken achievements (and added cloud saves) so you should be able to 100% the game now ːsteamhappyː

NEW BLOOD ALWAYS DELIVERS

https://store.steampowered.com/app/345860/Super_Galaxy_Squadron_EX_Turbo/

Future updates with often requested features like key rebinding and an update to a newer engine that will allow console ports? Hopefully sooner than 5 years from now.