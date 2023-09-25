Out Now! Ch. V - The Fall

Share · View all patches · Build 12280115 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Chapter V - The Fall is out now! This is what you can expect from this major update:

3-4 hours of content.

Main story quest: Find your way through the Weald of the World Tree and meet with two rival Elfin factions. Learn more about Fyra and obtain the Relic of Shadows. Journey north to the Seat of the Empire and meet with fate.

Tons of side quests: Discover the truth about the Wild Gods of the Weald, vacuum up the missing bawks in Qualeon Grotto, climb the treacherous daemon-infested Ambredyn Lighthouse, and more!

New areas: Explore the mystical Weald of the World Tree and its unusual denizens, as well as two new cities that are home to the Elfin people of the Weald: Fynwyr and Dwyrraen. Enter the dangerous, lost Temple of Scath-Friese where the Void threatens to claim it whole. Journey north and discover Qualeon Grotto, the towns of Ambredyn and Gelber Port, and Zircon, Seat of the Empire.

1 new Guise to unlock: Finish the quest to unlock the Ranger, a damage and support Guise utilizing survival tricks of the Weald to damage and hinder foes as well as support allies.

New achievements and collectibles to pad your Collectivus.

Here's the teaser if you haven't seen it:

Bugfixes:

The Rogue's Guild achievement should now work properly after upgrading to the full version.

Fixed some containers not prompting to steal and instead just stealing.

Fixed one of the books in Southern Lyset Barrens hermit house not being added to Collectibles.

Made a cave look a bit more natural.

As always, please make various saves in case any issues occur, and join the Discord (http://discord.gg/cT8dzvxycr) to report any bugs.

Have fun and enjoy the fall!