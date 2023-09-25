 Skip to content

Lilith Rising update for 25 September 2023

PATCH 1.0.2s

Share · View all patches · Build 12279014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:
We've got a long list of fixes and working diligently to address all of them,
in this patch we've fixed some major issues, and added the gallery.

Patch Notes:

  • Added Gallery feature, for images and animations, to view images or replay the animations you've unlocked during gameplay - it will work on any save.
  • Achievements reset bug was fixed, achievements are now persistent.
  • Fixed some issues with the Chinese translations where some lines were showing the default language.

Future Updates:

  • Add more SFX and Vocals to the animations
  • Add more camera angles to the animations
  • Less intrusive buttons for the animations for smoother loops.
  • Add more cut content especially for Episode 4
  • Add more localization languages: Russian, Spanish, Turkish, French and Portuguese are next on the list (more to come).
  • Relationship meter, where choices effect the dialogue.
  • Fix the known bug with Jezz not recognizing the choices you've made.
  • Many more fixes.

