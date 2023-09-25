PATCH 1.0.2s

General:
We've got a long list of fixes and working diligently to address all of them,
in this patch we've fixed some major issues, and added the gallery.
Patch Notes:
- Added Gallery feature, for images and animations, to view images or replay the animations you've unlocked during gameplay - it will work on any save.
- Achievements reset bug was fixed, achievements are now persistent.
- Fixed some issues with the Chinese translations where some lines were showing the default language.
Future Updates:
- Add more SFX and Vocals to the animations
- Add more camera angles to the animations
- Less intrusive buttons for the animations for smoother loops.
- Add more cut content especially for Episode 4
- Add more localization languages: Russian, Spanish, Turkish, French and Portuguese are next on the list (more to come).
- Relationship meter, where choices effect the dialogue.
- Fix the known bug with Jezz not recognizing the choices you've made.
- Many more fixes.
