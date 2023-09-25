 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dynaforce update for 25 September 2023

First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12278930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes Made:

Fixed bugs.
Added Ammo Crates to the game.
Changed the character.
Made minor gameplay adjustments.
We hope you enjoy the game! For suggestions and communication, please contact us at exteerstudio@gmail.com.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link